Jumbo Galactus Black Light Funko Pop PX Exclusive Debuts With a Lifebringer Chase
Earlier this year, Funko launched a Jumbo 10-inch Fantastic Four Galactus Previews Exclusive Pop figure that included a detachable Silver Surfer. That Pop figure sold out quickly, but don't feel bad about missing it because an even better version has just arrived. The Jumbo Galactus Pop figure with Silver Surfer is now available with a black light paint application. What's more, there's a Chase version that portrays Galactus as the Lifebringer with the Fallen One.comicbook.com
