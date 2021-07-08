Jumbo Galactus Black Light Funko Pop PX Exclusive Debuts With a Lifebringer Chase

After 20 years, Disney and Pixar fans are finally getting the long awaited sequel to the beloved film, Monsters, Inc. Premiering exclusively on Disney+, Monsters at Work shows off the world of monsters as they incorporate the power of laughter. The series not only shows the return of some of your favorite monsters like Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan but some new ones too. Monsters at Work also introduces us to the new team inside the building with MIFT, also known as Monsters Incorporated Facilities Team. This dream team is the people that help keep the building running smooth, and Funko is bringing some of this team to life as they reveal the first set of Monsters at Work Pop Vinyls. Two monsters are getting releases with the two newbies in the franchise with new scarer and MIFT members Tylor Tuskmon and his college best friend, Val Little.