Xbox Can Now Be Turned Into A Portable Laptop Thanks To Fans

Sid Meier's Civilization VI is now available for Xbox One, and includes the base game, all of the console DLC and expansions, and more. Check out the trailer below:. Along with the base game, the Anthology includes the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions, all DLC (except the Red Death PC playable scenario), and the new Frontier Pass, which itself adds six new game modes, eight new civilisations, nine new leaders, new units, buildings, wonders, and more, including free updates for all players. According to the game's site, the Frontier Pass lets you "play with recruitable heroes from history and myth, dialled-up natural disasters in Apocalypse Mode, or secret societies that can enhance or undermine your empire."