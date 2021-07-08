Xbox Can Now Be Turned Into A Portable Laptop Thanks To Fans
Unlike PlayStation and Nintendo, Microsoft never made a handheld or portable Xbox gaming console, denying many of its fans their favorite games while on the go. However, thanks to the fans, Xbox Series S just got an accessory that makes the console portable, at least to a degree, allowing many to enjoy their favorite gaming titles. And what’s even more surprising, the idea met its Kickstarter funding goal in just 20 minutes. Here’s what it’s all about.www.giantfreakinrobot.com
