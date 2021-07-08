10 companies that know how to spend money so you have a chance to make some

The stock market trounces the average annual return of other investment vehicles over the long term. Patience is the key to becoming a stock market millionaire. There are a lot of ways to build wealth. You can squirrel your savings under the mattress, invest in real estate, or buy bonds and bank CDs to generate interest income, to name a few ideas. But of all the investment vehicles available, the stock market has been the most consistent wealth creator over the long run.