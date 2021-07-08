Cancel
Askar Askarov out; Matt Schnell steps in to face Alex Perez at UFC Fight Night card on Aug. 28

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC flyweight contender Askar Askarov will have to wait even longer before he can attempt to secure his shot at the title. An injury has forced Askarov out of his upcoming fight against former title challenger Alex Perez and now Ultimate Fighter veteran Matt Schnell steps into replace him. The new fight date for Perez vs. Schnell will be the upcoming UFC event scheduled on Aug. 28.

