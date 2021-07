Emeka Onwugbenu. It’s a name that looks harder to pronounce that it actually is. The “g” is silent, but otherwise it is easy to sound out: On-woo-bay-nu. His first name is pronounced Eh-meh-ka, but you can call him “E” — as in E Properties and Development, the Lawrenceville-based company Emeka founded and that’s developing The Lawrenceville Lofts, the site of Pittsburgh Magazine’s sixth annual Ultimate House, opening this fall.