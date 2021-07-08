Cancel
Opelousas, LA

Opelousas Police asking for help in hit-and-run that left teen injured

KATC News
KATC News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbIgz_0arAzvlI00

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person responsible for a hit and run accident that happened on July 4, 2021 in 1300 blk of Mouton St.

The incident left a 13-year-old severely injured who is currently Hospitalized in a Baton Rouge area hospital in serious condition.

OPD says the incident occurred between between 9:30 and 10:00 pm. The first call received by the department in reference to the incident was at 11:16 pm from hospital staff.

The only description given was that of a light colored four-door sedan.

Opelousas Police urge anyone with any information related to the hit and run incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.

