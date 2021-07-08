James Gunn’s NOT ‘The Suicide Squad’ Playlist Slaps. Listen To it Here

It was all music to James Gunn’s ears but didn’t quite make the cut. What are we talking about? Gunn, in crafting the soundtrack for his upcoming movie, The Suicide Squad, picked songs to include and, for a variety of reasons, couldn’t, wouldn’t or didn’t use other songs. The full soundtrack – and song listing — won’t be out until closer to the sequel’s August 6 release, though we know it includes “Rain” by Grandson, featuring Jessie Reyez, which can be heard in the trailer. What’s unusual is that Gunn, at the request of Empire, shared a playlist of 10 songs song that almost made the soundtrack and explained why they failed to do so. Interestingly, in revealing what he did not use, Gunn also announced a couple of songs that will be heard in the movie and, presumably, on the soundtrack.