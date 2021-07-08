Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn’s NOT ‘The Suicide Squad’ Playlist Slaps. Listen To it Here

By Ian Spelling
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was all music to James Gunn’s ears but didn’t quite make the cut. What are we talking about? Gunn, in crafting the soundtrack for his upcoming movie, The Suicide Squad, picked songs to include and, for a variety of reasons, couldn’t, wouldn’t or didn’t use other songs. The full soundtrack – and song listing — won’t be out until closer to the sequel’s August 6 release, though we know it includes “Rain” by Grandson, featuring Jessie Reyez, which can be heard in the trailer. What’s unusual is that Gunn, at the request of Empire, shared a playlist of 10 songs song that almost made the soundtrack and explained why they failed to do so. Interestingly, in revealing what he did not use, Gunn also announced a couple of songs that will be heard in the movie and, presumably, on the soundtrack.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Fatherly

Fatherly

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Jim Carroll
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Jessie Reyez
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
John Cena
Person
Jai Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Hbo Max#The Suicide Squad#The Jim Carroll Band#Folsom Prison Blues#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Approves Guardians of the Galaxy Actor's Desire to Quit the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The third Guardians of the Galaxy film is already shaping up to be quite the emotional roller coaster ride due to the fact that it may actually be the final time we see our favorite space outlaws together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director James Gunn has stated over the last couple of months that he plans to end the saga with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even going as far as claiming that his filmmaking days are over once the project is done.
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

James Gunn explains why Harley Quinn’s ‘rotten’ tattoo is absent in The Suicide Squad

While James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has been pushed as more of a reboot or fresh take on the source material as opposed to a sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 movie, the filmmaker has retained a number of the already established elements, including characters such as Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and of course, the fan-favourite Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena & A-List Actress Bombshell Leaks

WWE star John Cena and popular actress Margot Robbie are set to be featured in James Gunn’s upcoming film, The Suicide Squad. The two stars recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Robbie revealed her connection with Cena long before they became co-stars. The Rock First WWE Match In 2021 Revealed?
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Margot Robbie needs 'a break' from Harley Quinn after 'The Suicide Squad'

The Suicide Squad will invade theaters (and HBO Max) on Aug. 6, and that may be the last time fans see Harley Quinn for a while. Margot Robbie debuted as Harley in 2016's Suicide Squad and continued embodying the villainess in Birds of Prey (2020) and now The Suicide Squad. In other words, the relationship between actress and psychotic character has been intense.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

John Cena Says We’re Not Ready For The Suicide Squad

For someone who wasn’t originally intended to be part of the movie, John Cena has done pretty well from The Suicide Squad. The star landed the role of Peacemaker after his former in-ring rival Dave Bautista passed in favor of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and he’s now getting his own HBO Max spinoff out of the equation.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Says He Didn't Expect Guardians of the Galaxy Quote to Become Popular

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Let's be real here, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has undoubtedly produced some of the most iconic quotes and one-liners in the history of cinema but you'll be surprised to learn that some of them were written not with the intention of becoming popular. Take for example James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the first two films feature at least one or two lines that could be considered legendary in the franchise.
MLBDen of Geek

The Suicide Squad: Inside James Gunn’s DCEU Supervillain War Movie

In November 2019, I found myself in the middle of a war zone. Well, the closest approximation of a war zone I’ve ever found myself in during my time visiting the sets of blockbuster movies. If I had been brought to this particular set in Atlanta on a sunny autumn afternoon without knowing what movie it was that I was supposed to be getting a peek at, the scene presented to a group of journalists probably would have convinced me that this was some new war movie or straight up action blockbuster, and not one that features a collection of DC villains and antiheroes at its core.
MoviesEW.com

One of the rodent performers in The Suicide Squad was named Crisp Ratt

How did Chris Pratt wind up in The Suicide Squad? He didn't. But a performer named Crisp Ratt does appear in writer-director James Gunn's supervillain saga, which hits theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 6. Let us explain. In the film, Daniela Melchior plays a Suicide Squad member named Ratcatcher...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Says Superhero Movies Are "Mostly Boring To Me Right Now"

Even the staunchest fan would have to admit that many (most?) superhero movies follow a certain formula. It's obviously been a very successful game-plan for the major studios, and it doesn't necessarily make these films any less entertaining, but it is always nice to see a writer or director at least attempt to inject some originality into their stories and take a new approach.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

DC Wanted To Hire James Gunn Just Days After Disney Fired Him

Back in 2018, Marvel’s loss was DC’s gain when the former studio fired James Gunn from his director’s seat on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, leading to the latter swiftly snapping up his talents that were ultimately tapped for The Suicide Squad. Now Peter Safran, a producer on the supervillain teamup sequel, has revealed exactly how quickly the decision was made.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

James Gunn Reveals Why He Didn’t Direct A Superman Film

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn revealed why he passed on directing a Superman film. After his fallout with Disney in 2018, James Gunn joined forces with Warner Bros. to write and direct a spiritual sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. However, Gunn was like a kid in a candy store, having been given access to all the properties that DC had to offer. Some of the properties he could’ve taken on included Superman, who hasn’t had a solo film since 2013’s Man of Steel. It turns out that Gunn had no interest in pursuing a Superman project.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Reveals Why He Never Considered Bringing Back Jared Leto's Joker

2016's Suicide Squad may have introduced Task Force X to the DCEU, but the movie also gave Batman villain The Joker a strong supporting role. That's because the focus was very much on the Clown Prince of Crime's dynamic with Harley Quinn, and after Warner Bros. ordered reshoots that completely changed his role in the final act, he was on hand to break her out of Belle Reve.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Peacemaker HBO Max Series Wraps Filming with John Cena and Director James Gunn

The first season of Peacemaker has wrapped filming. A spinoff of James Gunn's upcoming movie The Suicide Squad, the Peacemaker series stars John Cena as the titular villain who sees himself as a superhero. After more than four months of shooting, Gunn announced on Twitter that the series has just wrapped its first season with a post thanking the cast and crew for their efforts on the project.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Reportedly Wants James Gunn Back For Suicide Squad 3 And More Spinoffs

It looks like James Gunn has made himself at home over at DC. Though the filmmaker’s due to return to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, his creative partnership with the House of Ideas’ rivals seems to be in better shape these days. He got full creative control on his upcoming The Suicide Squad and he’s already completed production on spinoff series Peacemaker, starring John Cena’s vigilante. It wouldn’t be a shock, then, for the writer/director to return for many more projects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy