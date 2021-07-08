Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blackfoot, ID

East Idaho Fair Food Tour announces 2021 season

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mk7cf_0arAzs7700

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The East Idaho Fair Food Tour has announced a 2021 tour for the summer season.

The group said it has had many requests for another tour to fill everyone’s cravings for more fair food.

The vendors include Lemon Smashers, Dinky Donuts, LaCasita, Blackhawk BBQ, The Corn Dog Company, Mexican Crazy Corn and Teriyaki Express.

The tour will kick off in Blackfoot inside the Blackfoot airport hangar area just off airport road. Parking will be at the airport terminal.

The East Idaho Fair Food Tour 2021 will occur for six weeks at the following East Idaho locations:

  • July 14 and July 15, Blackfoot Airport – “Blackfoot Classic Fly In” Classic Airplane, Car, and Bike Show. Wednesday 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • July 22 Pocatello – Hirning GMC. Thursday 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • July 29 Blackfoot – Tadd Jenkins Ford Dodge Chrysler. Thursday 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • August 7 Ammon – Ammon Days. Saturday 10 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • August 12 Pocatello – Hirning GMC. Thursday 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • August 19 Idaho Falls – Sam’s Club. Thursday 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

You can contact and reach out to the “East Idaho Fair Food Tour” via their Facebook page .

The post East Idaho Fair Food Tour announces 2021 season appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Blackfoot, ID
Government
City
Blackfoot, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Blackfoot, ID
Lifestyle
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Ammon, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Pocatello, ID
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Dog#Airport Terminal#S Club#Doughnut#Lemon Smashers#Donuts Lacasita#Blackhawk Bbq#The Corn Dog Company#Bike Show#Dodge#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Chip Sealing Helps Improve Roads

Lots of Construction crews have been paving their way to helping improve the condition of roads across Idaho Falls. On last Sunday, construction crews were working on the streets of Downtown from D street to Broadway and from Yellowstone Avenue to Memorial Drive. The post Chip Sealing Helps Improve Roads appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy