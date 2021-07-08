BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The East Idaho Fair Food Tour has announced a 2021 tour for the summer season.

The group said it has had many requests for another tour to fill everyone’s cravings for more fair food.

The vendors include Lemon Smashers, Dinky Donuts, LaCasita, Blackhawk BBQ, The Corn Dog Company, Mexican Crazy Corn and Teriyaki Express.

The tour will kick off in Blackfoot inside the Blackfoot airport hangar area just off airport road. Parking will be at the airport terminal.

The East Idaho Fair Food Tour 2021 will occur for six weeks at the following East Idaho locations:

July 14 and July 15, Blackfoot Airport – “Blackfoot Classic Fly In” Classic Airplane, Car, and Bike Show. Wednesday 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

July 22 Pocatello – Hirning GMC. Thursday 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

July 29 Blackfoot – Tadd Jenkins Ford Dodge Chrysler. Thursday 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

August 7 Ammon – Ammon Days. Saturday 10 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

August 12 Pocatello – Hirning GMC. Thursday 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

August 19 Idaho Falls – Sam’s Club. Thursday 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

You can contact and reach out to the “East Idaho Fair Food Tour” via their Facebook page .

The post East Idaho Fair Food Tour announces 2021 season appeared first on Local News 8 .