Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, & King Gizzard Drop Out Of Bonnaroo

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, who were all set to perform at Bonnaroo in September, will no longer be performing at the festival. Organizers announced today that they will be replaced by Khruangbin and RÜFÜS DU SOL, who are both seemingly playing ever single festival in existence; RÜFÜS DU SOL are taking Lana’s Sunday co-headlining spot, while Khruangbin will play on Friday.

www.stereogum.com

