Woodland Park, CO

Woodland Park woman accused of pimping a child

By Andrew McMillan
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 15 days ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman in Woodland Park is facing multiple felony charges in connection with child prostitution, 13 Investigates has learned.

According to Colorado Court records, investigators filed charges against 55-year-old Victoria Quinn and got a warrant for her arrest last week. Quinn was booked into custody on Wednesday with a primary charge of pimping.

Court records say Quinn is facing charges of:

  • Pimping of a child
  • Pandering of a Child-arrange prostitution
  • Three counts of Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
  • Theft less than $50

According to Colorado Court records, Quinn is alleged to have committed the crimes from June 24 of this year, however, it's not clear how long the case has been under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time. 13 Investigates requested an affidavit for Quinn's arrest, and we'll have more information when it's made available.

Court records indicate that Quinn was arrested in April 2020 and found guilty of harboring a minor. She was sentenced to a year of probation for that case.

Quinn is being held in the Teller County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The post Woodland Park woman accused of pimping a child appeared first on KRDO .

