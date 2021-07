Simone Biles is celebrating her boyfriend's birthday with some fun photos of them spending time together before she gets ready to go for gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnastics superstar shared a series of seven photos on Instagram of her with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans, in honor of his 26th birthday on Thursday. The two won't be spending the day together, as Biles is in Tokyo, where the opening ceremony will be held on Friday.