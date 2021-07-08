What to Know to Run a Successful Family Business

Motherhood is complex. Creating life is beautiful, but it's also the hardest challenge a human can face. Raising children is joyful, but it's also heart-wrenching in ways you never could have imagined. Just like there is no playbook for being a mother, there is certainly no playbook for how to balance being an effective mother and entrepreneur. Maybe that’s because there is no right answer. For many entrepreneurs, this means a constant battle or sense of guilt when choosing where to prioritize your time between your two loves — your family and your organization. The range and depth of emotions can feel like an insurmountable burden for women who choose to be both a mom and an entrepreneur.