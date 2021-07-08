Cancel
Do ‘Grocery Store Joe’ Amabile and Serena Pitt Get Engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2021? Spoilers!

Bachelor in Paradise stars “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Serena Pitt are getting a lot of attention for their potential romance, and fans are wondering: Do they get engaged? Keep reading to see 2021 spoilers about the Bachelor Nation duo.

Joe, 34, and Serena, 23, reportedly get engaged during the season 7 finale, according to Reality Steve. Two other couples also take the leap in Mexico: Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin and Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn.

Fans will recognize Serena from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. The Canadian beauty made it to the final four contestants but self-eliminated after the leading man met her family. “I don’t think you are my person. I am just not there yet,” she told the real estate analyst before breaking things off.

Serena reflected on her surprising decision during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada in March. “I had come to the realization that I was maybe a little bit behind the other women in my feelings for Matt, and I was very aware that we were on a timeline,” the Ontario native explained. While she was “growing really strong feelings” for the former football player, she “wasn’t in love with him yet.”

“It felt like the right decision,” she added. “Something that would be honest for me and my feelings and something that would be respectful for Matt.”

As for Joe, he previously found love in Mexico with Kendall Long. After being eliminated during night one of Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin’s season, the Chicago native appeared during season 5 of Paradise in 2018.

He and Kendall, 29, were both self-proclaimed commitment-phobes and ended up breaking up midseason. They reunited post-filming and dated for a year before announcing their split in January 2020. The reality TV duo had even moved into a Los Angeles apartment together during their relationship.

Kendall confessed that Joe’s desire to live in the Windy City contributed to their breakup.

“It was a little bit of a surprise,” the California native admitted during an interview with ET in March 2020. “But I think, ultimately, Joe foresaw his happiness and work in Chicago, and I can’t resent him because of that. And for me, I just never foresaw a future there.”

It looks like Joe found happiness with Serena! For more BIP spoilers, click here.

