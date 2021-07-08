Dauntless Wild Thunder Update Brings Sub-Classes, New Hunt Pass, More
Dauntless is receiving a new update today called Wild Thunder which brings sub-classes, a new Hunt pass, and more. The Wild Thunder update is bringing about several new additions to Dauntless. The big one is Omnicells, or sub-classes. Omnicells are new craftable gear through which you gain access to various build options. These will let you effectively further specialize your build and playstyle, allowing you to tweak your build for specific encounters.www.mmorpg.com
