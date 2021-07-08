Cancel
Women Write Now Screenwriting Fellowship to Spotlight Black Women in Comedy

By Aarohi Sheth
The launch of Women Write Now, a screenwriting fellowship for the next generation of Black women in comedy, was announced on Thursday. The fellowship — a collaboration between Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud entertainment company and Sundance Institute, the nonprofit film organization behind Sundance Film Festival and Labs — will immerse aspiring writers into the film creation process. It will also provide them with one-on-one mentorship and professional guidance by leading Black women in comedy to write and develop short comedy scripts that will then be produced as short films by LOL Studios.

