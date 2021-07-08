The Unemployed Elderly Are a Dangerous Political Force. Here’s Why.

The COVID-19 pandemic upended lives in countless ways, but putting a major strain on personal income and household finances was one felt by millions across the U.S. In fact, according to Census data from mid-June, a quarter of Americans said they had struggled to cover their household expenses in the previous week, CBS News reports. Fortunately, payments set up by the government to eligible individuals have helped to ease the burden, even after the third round initially saw multiple delays due to debates amongst lawmakers. But according to the IRS, you may still be getting another stimulus check in the coming weeks if you recently did this one thing. Read on to see if there's money potentially headed your way.