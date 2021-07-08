A nun just unearthed a previously unknown Dante manuscript.

Photographs seem to suggest the possibility of stillness. Of our stillness—as completion. As arrival. That’s because what’s most conspicuously presented isn’t really the subject itself (a painting, after all, does that) so much as the act, the singular fact, of observation. The beholding. The suggestion thus extending to the lens and the photographer whose place you take when looking at a photograph. You think (by now unconsciously, of course, but fundamentally) you’re fastened in that place, that observation. You’re complicit in that stillness, can’t help feeling it’s available—and you, your migratory self, resolvable within it. We’re all primitives with this. We can’t believe it, but it’s true because it’s random, uncontrived. A photograph—to the extent it’s not so tarted up it doesn’t look like one—is accidental. Startling. Stumbled upon. Our startlement is buried but it’s there. We do not like it but we keep it—in our wallets or our iPhones. Close to us—the proof of us, our families, pets. We want the proof and bear the startlement. Each time, each ordinary time we take our photos out and show them around, each time I swear we pause upon our desert wandering, our herd of zebu anxious and confused, to think a moment where we are and where proceeding as the lifted dust drifts on ahead like ghosts.