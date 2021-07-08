Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A nun just unearthed a previously unknown Dante manuscript.

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerendipitously, just two months away from the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri’s death, Julia Bolton Holloway—a Florence-based researcher and nun—seems to have discovered a sheaf of handwritten Dante manuscripts. The manuscripts date back to Dante’s time spent as a student in Florence, copying out works on the art of government dictated by his harsh teacher, Brunetto Latini. (Latini appears in the Divine Comedy in Hell in an area of Hell which contains sodomites.)

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dante Alighieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manuscripts#Art#Nun#Tuscan#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual ArtLiterary Hub

A new digital humanities project celebrates Dante’s impact on art around the world.

Talk about following virtue and knowledge: The Visual Agency has created DivineComedy.digital, a digital humanities tool that maps the influence of Dante Alighieri’s narrative world on art around the globe. DivineComedy.digital displays artworks that depict scenes in the Divine Comedy—illuminated manuscripts, engravings, canvases, frescoes, and drawings. Users can browse the...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Tor Presents: Voyage Into Genre

Melissa Febos tells the story of her grand marital gesture. Vanessa Zoltan on reading Jane Eyre as a sacred text. Rethinking the purpose and cultural value of almanacs. Seven Books That Will Help Teach You How to Write a Crime NovelJuly 14, 2021 by Elaine Murphy. What’s a Nice Guy...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Penguin Book of the Modern American Short Story

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. There are many pleasures to discover in this fine anthology of the past 50 years, The Penguin Book...
Religionelizabethton.com

The unknown god

Dear Rev. Graham: I heard a Bible teacher tell about a god in the Bible called the unknown god. Is this perhaps the god that other religions pray to? — I.W. Dear L.W.: The Apostle Paul stood before the people of the great city of Athens and directed their attention to the unknown God. He had been walking through the city observing the customs of the people.
Religionchireviewofbooks.com

Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell in Dante Alighieri’s “Purgatorio,” Translated by Mary Jo Bang

Reading the poet Mary Jo Bang’s new translation of Dante Alighieri’s Purgatorio, I thought of a widely-circulated photograph from the COVID pandemic. An Italian doctor in a surgical gown and two face masks holds a sign reading, “When this hell ends:/…And then we emerged again to see the stars.” The quote is from the final line of the Inferno, the first part of the Commedia of 1320.
Books & LiteratureSan Diego weekly Reader

Walt Whitman: a prelude to Ezra Pound and T.S. Eliot

Also to the great Pastoral Plains, and for Oregon:. Sojourning east a while longer, soon I travel toward you, to remain, to teach robust. For I know very well that I and robust love belong among you, inland, and along the. Western Sea;. For These States tend inland, and toward...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Lit Hub Asks: 5 Authors, 7 Questions, No Wrong Answers

The Lit Hub Author Questionnaire is a monthly interview featuring seven questions for five authors with new books. This month we talk to:. Anuk Arudpragasam (A Passage North) Elizabeth Gonzalez James (Mona at Sea) Elizabeth Greenwood (Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America’s Prisons) Kristen Radtke (Seek You: A...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

21 new books to accompany you on your summer adventures.

You, dear reader of this site, most likely carry a book with you wherever you go. A lot of the time, it’s wishful thinking. How will you read five books on your three-day weekend upstate? Are you really going to sit awkwardly on the sidelines of this house party with your book, you lovable and relatable nerd? When would you actually get the chance to crack the spine on this novel on your two-block walk to the wine store? Well, maybe if the line is really long… Here are 21 new titles to tote around this week. Happy reading!
PhotographyLiterary Hub

Startlement and Stillness: David Searcy on Photography

Photographs seem to suggest the possibility of stillness. Of our stillness—as completion. As arrival. That’s because what’s most conspicuously presented isn’t really the subject itself (a painting, after all, does that) so much as the act, the singular fact, of observation. The beholding. The suggestion thus extending to the lens and the photographer whose place you take when looking at a photograph. You think (by now unconsciously, of course, but fundamentally) you’re fastened in that place, that observation. You’re complicit in that stillness, can’t help feeling it’s available—and you, your migratory self, resolvable within it. We’re all primitives with this. We can’t believe it, but it’s true because it’s random, uncontrived. A photograph—to the extent it’s not so tarted up it doesn’t look like one—is accidental. Startling. Stumbled upon. Our startlement is buried but it’s there. We do not like it but we keep it—in our wallets or our iPhones. Close to us—the proof of us, our families, pets. We want the proof and bear the startlement. Each time, each ordinary time we take our photos out and show them around, each time I swear we pause upon our desert wandering, our herd of zebu anxious and confused, to think a moment where we are and where proceeding as the lifted dust drifts on ahead like ghosts.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

For the first time, Patricia Highsmith’s diaries will be available to the public.

Big publication news: over twenty-five years after they were discovered among her bed linens and towels, Patricia Highsmith’s diaries will be released to the public this fall in a global release by Liveright Publishing (North America) and Weidenfeld & Nicholson (UK and Commonwealth). The November publication of Diaries and Notebooks will mark the hundredth anniversary of Highsmith’s birth.
Visual ArtLiterary Hub

WATCH: Matthew James Weigel and Liz Howard on the Colonial Project of Historicizing Genocide

Border Crossings’ ORIGINS Festival celebrates the world’s First Nations in an explosion of art, performance and debate. ORIGINS creates a unique opportunity to engage with Indigenous artists and activists at the cutting edge of cultural resistance, environmentalism and spiritual tradition. Working with some of the most significant cultural institutions in London, ORIGINS brings the world’s Indigenous artists and cultures to the heart of the former Empire.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Mind-Expanding Practice of Translating Claudia Ulloa Donoso

Not long before releasing her convention-defying novel Outline, the British writer Rachel Cusk told a Guardian interviewer that, in the wake of critical backlash to her memoir Aftermath, she came to find fiction “fake and embarrassing.” She continued: “Once you have suffered sufficiently, the idea of making up John and Jane and having them do things together seems utterly ridiculous.” I remember reading that line and feeling both seen and sick. I write fiction in addition to translating it, and I didn’t want to acknowledge the absurdity of the form to which I’ve devoted so much of my love and time.
Rock Musicmoshpitnation.com

EXCLUSIVE TRACK STREAM: Illuminated Manuscripts – Palace of Ghastly Leeches

Band – Sacrilegious Crown/Illuminated Manuscripts. If you know Estonia’s Illuminated Manuscripts at all, then you know that they make some of the most raw, noisiest black metal out there. Palace of Ghostly Leeches, which closes this split between the two bands, is no exception. Nearly four and a half minutes of sonic terror greet the listener. Layer upon layer of near impenetrable riffs and rhythms draw you into a dark trance. Give it a listen for yourself, then drop below the music player to read my full review of this most raw split but two of the best doing it currently.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Roberto Bolaño’s best advice for writing short stories is . . . pretty wild.

In 2006, Roberto Bolaño, who died 18 years ago this week, published a list of “advice on the art of writing short stories” in World Literature Today. The mini essay was translated by David Draper Clark; the original Spanish version was published in Bolaño’s 2004 essay collection Entre Parèntesis. The advice Bolaño gives to aspiring writers is very specific (dress like Petrus Borel), and probably not for everyone (write fifteen stories at a time??), and actually a little edgy (almost no one who writes these kinds of lists explicitly rules out other writers), but ultimately, it can be boiled down to one major point: you must read. Well, you won’t hear any argument from me on that one.
New York City, NYwomanaroundtown.com

A Conversation with Ann Goldstein, Elena Ferrante’s Renowned Translator

New York-based translator Ann Goldstein has been translating the works of Elena Ferrante since 2004 when she submitted a sample translation to Europa Editions for Ferrante’s The Days of Abandonment and was selected as the book’s translator. Thus began a long-term association with the enigmatic Italian writer whom Goldstein, like the rest of the world, has never met, and whose “Neapolitan Quartet” novels—in Goldstein’s translation—have sold over two million copies in North America and been adapted into a successful HBO series. Aside from having translated all of Ferrante’s works, including most recently, The Lying Life of Adults, Ann Goldstein is also renowned for translating three works by Primo Levi and overseeing nine translators in the colossal project of publishing Levi’s complete works in English; at almost 3,000 pages, the three-volume collection, edited by Goldstein, was published in 2015. In addition, she has translated other Italian authors, including Alessandro Baricco and Pier Paolo Pasolini. I am grateful that she took the time to answer some questions about her craft.
Books & Literaturethe-saleroom.com

AUTOGRAPH LETTERS, MANUSCRIPTS & HISTORICAL DOCUMENTS AUCTION

BERGSON HENRI: (1859-1941) French Philosopher. A major influential Thinker. BERGSON HENRI: (1859-1941) French Philosopher. A major influential Thinker. Awarded Nobel Prize in Literature, 1927. A good A.N.S, ` Henri Bergso... 80 - 120 EUR help. Lot 430. BERGSON HENRI: (1859-1941) French Philosopher. A major influential Thinker. BERGSON HENRI: (1859-1941) French...

Comments / 0

Community Policy