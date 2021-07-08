WPR Welcomes Sile Shigley As Host For "Simply Folk"

When folks go on vacation, it’s common to bring back souvenirs for the kids—snow globes, t-shirts, or gift shop trinkets like a miniature Eiffel Tower. But when Bryce Dessner’s sister went on vacation, she brought The National guitarist an album that seemed beamed in from another dimension, one that would eventually set him on the path to a music career of his own. “In the late 1980s my sister Jessica heard two Czech musicians, Irena [Havlová] and Vojtěch Havel, play in the street in Copenhagen,” he recalled. “She bought their only remaining LP and brought it home, and that is how I was introduced to the strange and lovely music of the Havels. Their haunting, minimalist patterns, played on the viola da gamba, are […] inspired by the folk music of their native country. That record, Little Blue Nothing, was very influential for me as I started to compose music.” When Dessner collaborated with the Kronos Quartet for 2013’s Aheym, his piece “Little Blue Something” was rooted in the sound of the Havels.