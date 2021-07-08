WPR Welcomes Sile Shigley As Host For "Simply Folk"
We are very excited to welcome Síle Shigley as the permanent host of the station’s long-running Sunday night folk music show “Simply Folk.” Shigley brings an abundance of experience to her new role. She’s performed in the Celtic a cappella vocal quartet Navan for over fifteen years, playing across the United States, and she’s steeped in the musical traditions of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Brittany, Cornwall and the Isle of Man. She has worked at WPR since 2000, supporting “Simply Folk” as its librarian. Furthermore, Shigley has been fill-in host on the show since 2013.www.wpr.org
