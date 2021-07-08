Cancel
WPR Welcomes Sile Shigley As Host For "Simply Folk"

wpr.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are very excited to welcome Síle Shigley as the permanent host of the station’s long-running Sunday night folk music show “Simply Folk.” Shigley brings an abundance of experience to her new role. She’s performed in the Celtic a cappella vocal quartet Navan for over fifteen years, playing across the United States, and she’s steeped in the musical traditions of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Brittany, Cornwall and the Isle of Man. She has worked at WPR since 2000, supporting “Simply Folk” as its librarian. Furthermore, Shigley has been fill-in host on the show since 2013.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
Related
Theater & DanceNHPR

The Folk Show

Great folk music, from the classics of days gone by to new artists reinvigorating the genre. Join us for great music, in-studio performances, interviews and your requests. NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, etcMany event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page…
Entertainmentcascadiaweekly.com

Folk at home

Grab your passport, because it’s time to cross the border. You won’t need a suitcase or road snacks for this aural adventure, but you will need to set some time aside to make the virtual visit to Canada a worthy one. During typical summers, the journey to the scenic shores...
Musicvtcng.com

Old West Church hosts folk concert

The 22nd Folk Music Concert A Celebration of Singing features singer, composer and song-collector Moira Smiley, Sunday, Aug. 22, 4-6 p.m., 758 Old West Church Road, Calais. Smiley has sung in arenas, cathedrals, kitchens, back porches, sound stages and on glaciers. She’s performed with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Tune-Yards, Tim O’Brien, Eric Whitacre, Los Angeles Master Chorale,
EntertainmentAmadhia

Exploring the Czech Folk of the Havels

When folks go on vacation, it’s common to bring back souvenirs for the kids—snow globes, t-shirts, or gift shop trinkets like a miniature Eiffel Tower. But when Bryce Dessner’s sister went on vacation, she brought The National guitarist an album that seemed beamed in from another dimension, one that would eventually set him on the path to a music career of his own. “In the late 1980s my sister Jessica heard two Czech musicians, Irena [Havlová] and Vojtěch Havel, play in the street in Copenhagen,” he recalled. “She bought their only remaining LP and brought it home, and that is how I was introduced to the strange and lovely music of the Havels. Their haunting, minimalist patterns, played on the viola da gamba, are […] inspired by the folk music of their native country. That record, Little Blue Nothing, was very influential for me as I started to compose music.” When Dessner collaborated with the Kronos Quartet for 2013’s Aheym, his piece “Little Blue Something” was rooted in the sound of the Havels.
Cumberland, MDMineral Daily News-Tribune

Church Folk to perform at Embassy

CUMBERLAND - The Embassy Theatre will present the music of Church Folk on Friday, July 23, at 8 p.m. This acoustic trio consists of Seth Wilson on lead guitar and vocals, Katie Wilson on bass and vocals, and Nate Hutchings on rhythm guitar and vocals - three friends who share a love and appreciation for honest music.
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

BI Summer Studio Tour ready to welcome folks back

After being forced to hold virtual events last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bainbridge Island Summer Studio Tour will be held in person once again Aug. 13-15. “I am hearing … about how happy people are to see the artists in person, which is one of the things we pride ourselves on,” said event manager Dinah Satterwhite, who also is showcasing her photography in the tour. “People really missed it last year.”
Entertainmentrelix

Newport Folk and Jazz Executive Producer Jay Sweet on Pete Seeger’s Handbook, George Wein’s Legacy and Creating a Safe Space for Artists

“It’s going to be a family reunion,” Jay Sweet, Newport Folk Festival’s executive producer, says. “This isn’t going to be the Newport Folk Festival, that’s going to be next year. This is going to be Folk On. If anybody wants to know what to expect, we basically invited anybody who’s ever played the festival to come back. We’re not just going for the big Dolly Parton or Roger Waters or Jack White-type surprises. Instead, we’re going to dust off the strings and see if we can do this.”
MusicNo Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Festival Surprises and a New Bootleg from Bob Dylan

The Newport Folk Festival gets rolling today, with several adjustments to the usual event due to COVID-19, including a vaccination or negative test requirement and a split into two three-day events. But one tradition staying firmly intact is a curated all-hands headlining set on Sunday, this year helmed by Allison Russell. Her surprise guests will remain a secret until they walk onstage, as per custom, but the set is titled “Once and Future Sounds: Roots and Revolution,” and on Instagram Russell describes it as bringing together “BIPOC/LGBTQIA+/Ally visionaries.” She chose the artists, she says, “because their vision, presence and oeuvre is a fulfillment and expansion of the promise of the foundational Folk mother, Odetta, and the anti-bigotry origin (and Herstory) of Newport Folk Festival.” Read more in her post, and look for No Depression’s coverage of Newport in words and photos soon.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Quick Takes: Eric Clapton, Berry Gordy, Jr., Joni Mitchell, & Bette Midler, Sting, George Martin

Eric Clapton is doubling down on his very public anti-vaxxer stance in the wake of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson stating that venues hosting large crowds need to have the audience show proof of vaccination. Clapton responded by issuing a statement via Robin Monotti Graziadei, a London-based architect and anti-lockdown activist, which read: "Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July, 2021, I feel honor bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show." (Ultimate Classic Rock)
MusicPosted by
Power 96

David Crosby Recalls Joni Mitchell Dumping Him by Song

David Crosby recounted the “hysterically funny” moment Joni Mitchell broke up with him via a song she’d written for the occasion. The pair briefly dated around 1967, and both of their careers benefited from each others’ influence. But as Mitchell wrote in her song “That Song About the Midway” (which ended up in on 1969's Clouds LP), she eventually got tired of his behavior and wanted to move on. One night, among friends at the home of the Monkees’ Peter Tork, she delivered her breakup message.
Rock MusicBwog

Majors As 70’s Rock Bands

Please don’t take this too seriously. From 1975 to 1980, these guys had at least as much conflict as a UN meeting. The only rock band to make a concept album based on a work of pro-capitalist political philosophy. Philosophy: Steely Dan. Wry social commentary? Check. Superiority complex? Check. Uselessly...
MusicHello Magazine

Shania Twain turns heads in all-gold metallic outfit

Shania Twain is not one to shy away from eye-grabbing outfits – and we love her for it. The country superstar turned heads once again on Thursday in a promo shot for her Home Now radio show on Apple Music. Posting on her Instagram Stories, Shania looked gorgeous as she...
TV & VideosUS Magazine

Frank Fritz Hints at Who He Thinks Will Replace Him on ‘American Pickers’

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have spent the last 10 years traveling the country to find antiques like no others. However, that’s all about to change. On Wednesday, July 21, the History Channel announced that Fritz, 55, will not be returning as cohost on American Pickers. Days before, Fritz got very honest about his broken relationship with Wolfe, 57 — and admitted that he may know who his replacement could be.
Manistique, MIpioneertribune.com

A festival for folks

There was plenty of shopping (above left), performances (above right), and just good old face-to-face interaction (left) during the 32nd annual Folk Fest celebration in downtown Manistique Saturday.

