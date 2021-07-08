Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Moses Lake Man, Arizona Resident Killed in Grand Mound Crash

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Patrol is continuing to investigate a crash that left two people dead in Grand Mound on Thursday morning. A 68-year-old Olympia man had parked a 2018 Toyota RAV4 on the right shoulder of the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to U.S. Highway 12 at about 9:05 a.m. when the crash occurred. The front seat passenger — a 74-year-old resident of Tucson, Arizona — exited the vehicle to adjust a bike rack on the rear of the SUV, according to the state patrol.

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tucson, AZ
Olympia, WA
Cars
Local
Arizona Accidents
Olympia, WA
Accidents
State
Arizona State
Moses Lake, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
City
Moses Lake, WA
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Centralia, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Occupant#Sedan#Traffic Accident#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
TennisNBC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony features Naomi Osaka, blue humans and Tongan flag-bearer

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Unlikely partners Pelosi and Cheney team up for Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Nancy Pelosi raised a glass to Liz Cheney, it was the most unlikely of toasts. Democratic lawmakers and the Republican congresswoman were gathered in the House speaker’s office as the group prepared for the first session of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
TravelPosted by
The Associated Press

Asia Today: N Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been...
NBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night, which targeted captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afganistan, the U.S. military has...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

With muted ceremony and empty stadium, Tokyo Olympics begin

TOKYO (AP) — Belated and beleaguered, the virus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics finally opened Friday night with a dazzling display of fireworks and soaring, made-for-TV choreography that unfolded in a near-empty stadium, a strangely subdued ceremony that set a striking tone to match a unique pandemic Games. As their opening unfolded,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy