I've fallen into the world of mechanical keyboards and I'll never climb out

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people change keyboards all the time. Not me. As you might imagine, I type a lot. How much do I type, exactly? I'm not really sure but I do know that it's enough to wear the legends off a keyboard more quickly than I should and that my MacBook Pro has a white hole where the "S" used to be. I type so much that switching keyboard isn't something I do easily or, indeed, without thought. I need to be able to type quickly and relatively accurately — although not too accurately because, as Rene Ritchie once semi-famously said, "typos generate engagement." But I changed keyboard a few days ago, and I think it's going to bankrupt me.

