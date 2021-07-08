Cancel
The New & Improved Whiskey Riff Texas Country Playlist Has More Than 700 Songs From Texas’ Finest

By Wes Langeler
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJNKA_0arAxvgs00

With summer finally here it feels like a perfect time for another update to the Whiskey Riff fan favorite Texas/Red Dirt country playlist.

The revamped playlist features a ton of Texas’ finest including Kolby Cooper, Pecos & The Rooftops, Flatland Cavalry, William Clark Green, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Cody Johnson, Josh Abbott Band, Randy Rogers Band, Bri Bagwell, Sunny Sweeney, Turnpike, Whiskey Myers and more, our revamped Texas Country playlist now has over 700 songs… yes, you heard that correctly… over 700 songs straight from the heart of Texas.

Real deal, no bullshit, good old fashioned Texas/Red Dirt country music.

Whether you’re tired of listening to the pop country you’ve been hearing on Top 40 country radio, or just want to explore the vast world of Texas/Red Dirt country music for the first time (HIGHLY recommend), look no further.

Make sure to follow our official Spotify and Apple Music channels for more of the best playlists in country music.

And if you’re a fan of the hit series Yellowstone, be sure to check out our Yellowstone The Soundtrack Playlist, complete with every single song from the series through Season 3.

