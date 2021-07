One frequently hears from proponents of thinning that active forest management can reduce fire intensity and thus is a beneficial policy to reduce large blazes. However, most of the scientific support for thinning is based on modeling of fuel loading, not real-life experiences. For instance, a recent letter to the editor in the Missoulian made […] The post Thinning forests isn’t the issue, drought and wind speed are more critical to wildfires appeared first on Daily Montanan.