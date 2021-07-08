Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cramer: SPACs Can Hatch Opportunities Like Stem, SoFi

By Frank Hartzell
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nv3ZI_0arAxpOW00

Investing in so-called “blank check companies” can be risky, but in a recent Mad Money segment, TheStreet’s Jim Cramer looked at how some Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, have grown into strong investment opportunities.

SPACs are formed to raise capital through an initial public offering in order to buy an existing private company, then merging with that company.

Get the latest insights, trading analysis and stock ideas from Cramer's Real Money columns.

A SPAC acts as a checkbook and does not engage in its own commercial activity. SPACs have become popular recently both with investors and companies seeking to go public, but they come with their own brand of risk.

“Earlier this year several SPACs collapsed under their own weight," Cramer said. "Many deals turned out to be just promises, while others couldn't live up to the hype. There is one group of SPACs that's begun making a comeback, however: The SPACs that have already completed their mergers and now have solid growth and earnings,” Cramer said, describing how four companies that completed the process have since taken off.

Cramer is a big fan of California-based energy storage provider Stem (STEM) .

“Our electric grid is a wreck and companies are scrambling to become more eco-friendly. It's no wonder Stem reported revenue up 200%,” Cramer said.

Cramer also describes BeautyHealth SKIN as a worthy investment. “This purveyor of non-invasive skin treatments has sold over 17,000 delivery systems to spas around the globe and now has a lucrative business selling consumables.”

Cramer likes SoFi (SOFI) - Get Report, the online lender that's now becoming a full-fledged bank. Shares bottomed in mid-May, but recent weakness gives investors another chance to buy in, Cramer said.

Finally, Cramer said investors looking to invest in cannabis should skip the growers and look into WM Technologies (MAPS) , which provides technology solutions for the cannabis industry.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
939
Followers
34K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatch#Energy Storage#Private Company#Mad Money#Spacs#Wm Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Nvidia Stock - How to Trade It After the Split

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares have not had a pretty run lately and the company’s stock split doesn’t seem to be helping. While the stock went on an impressive rally — climbing 55% from the May low to the July high — we’ve seen Nvidia lose some air lately.
Public HealthStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: The Great American Snag

Let's call it the Great American Snag. It's that moment where we realize that we're not going to have that Roaring 20s boom after all, certainly not the one that followed the Spanish flu's conclusion 100 years ago. No, this time we have something different, a discordant group of people who don't wish to be vaccinated and they are snagging the whole darned economy with their intransigence.
StocksStreet.Com

Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs: What History Tells Jim Cramer About the Stocks

In this sneak peak from Jim Cramer's July Action Alerts PLUS call, Cramer shares what lessons from the past tell him about Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs. Which brings me to Nucor (NUE) - Get Report. You know, there's no finer manufacturer -- not steelmaker, manufacturer -- in this country than Nucor, which by the way uses scrap steel and is therefore the most environmentally sustainable industrial to build steel of all kinds, principally from oil pipe to autos to major structures.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Where Intel Stands Among the Semiconductors After Earnings

Intel (INTC) - Get Report reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 a share on revenue of $18.5 billion. The company's third quarter guidance disappointed with CEO Pat Gelsinger warning the global chip shortage could extend into 2023. Long a critic of Intel, Jim Cramer takes a look a look at the...
Stocksu.today

CNBC's Jim Cramer Is Still Bullish on Ethereum After Dumping Bitcoin

CNBC’s superstar stock picker Jim Cramer remains bullish on Ethereum despite the fact that the cryptocurrency is down 52 percent from its May 12 all-time high of $4,356. In a recent tweet, the “Mad Money” host says that he’s sticking to his position, but he’s reluctant to increase it as of now.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Tech Stocks Roundup: Cramer Says FAANG is Key to Gauging Market

If you find yourself debating whether Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report is still a growth stock, you're missing the point, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers. There are plenty of companies that are doing everything right, and rewarding shareholders in the process. There's been debate as to whether Netflix's...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer: Why Bank Earnings Are a Window to Winning Stocks

Since the movie “Moneyball” came out in 2011, there has been an increasingly widespread belief that everything boils down to pure numbers. It worked in baseball, surely it must on Wall Street?. Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers recently that, on the contrary, investors can miss out by being...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Cheers Twitter, CFO Ned Segal Following Earnings

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is a buy following the company's better-than-expected financial results, Jim Cramer said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." What Happened: Twitter reported second-quarter earnings of 8 cents per share, which beat the estimate by a penny. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.06 billion.
StocksStreet.Com

Nvidia vs. Apple: How Jim Cramer Approaches the Stocks Differently

During Jim Cramer's monthly members-only Action Alerts PLUS call, a member asked if they should treat Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report. For years, Cramer has stressed that Apple is stock to hold onto rather than actively trade, despite frequent upgrades and downgrades from top Wall Street analysts.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer's Earnings Watchlist: Alphabet, Ford, UPS

Jim Cramer explained why he will be watching Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Ford (F) - Get Report and UPS (UPS) - Get Report closely amid an avalanche of earnings next week. Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS investing club in Friday's Daily Rundown.
StocksStreet.Com

The Future of FAANG - Real Money Pros

The term 'FAANG stocks' first coined by TheStreet’s Jim Cramer back in 2013 refers to the behemoths of all tech and commerce stocks - Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, and Google (GOOGL) - Get Report.
MarketsStreet.Com

Boston Beer Stock Plunges: Jim Cramer Explains Truly's Role

Jim Cramer said Truly Hard Seltzer was a hard pill for Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Report investors to swallow as the stock sells off Friday following disappoint earnings. Full Story: Boston Beer Stock Plunges After Surprise Earnings Miss and Goldman Downgrade. As of intraday trading Friday, the stock was...
Aerospace & DefenseStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: What Aerospace Recovery Means for Honeywell Stock

Honeywell (HON) - Get Report reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.02 on revenue of $8.81 billion and raised forecasts for the third quarter. Catching Jim Cramer's attention was a strong outlook for the company's aerospace business. Honeywell is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable portfolio. Aerospace...
StocksStreet.Com

Snap Earnings Preview: Can the Stock Break Out Again?

I remember Snap (SNAP) - Get Report as an excellent trading vehicle in the fourth quarter. Shares trended higher for the first few weeks of October, then erupted higher near the end of the monthly. After chopping around in November, the stock climbed toward $55 - more than double where it was trading in October.
StocksCNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Nokia is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Clover Health: "Why do you want to traffic in Clover? No, thank you. That's a two-leaf clover. I don't like their business model ... go into UnitedHealth."
Public HealthStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: There's a Way for the Pandemic to End But It's a Terrible Way

How can this pandemic end? You had to scroll to the end of a small Wall Street Journal story about India yesterday to get a sense of what could stop this scourge: herd immunityRight now, about two-thirds of Indians have antibodies against the virus, the Journal says, quoting the Indian Council of Medical ResearchOnly about 6% of the population is ...
StocksNBC New York

Jim Cramer Says the Stock Market Will Bottom After Speculators Find the Exit

CNBC's Jim Cramer said the speculative euphoria on Wall Street is nearing an end, giving way for investors to find a bottom and begin new positions in stocks. "I think you watch as the speculators get blown to kingdom come, while the pandemic stocks come roaring back and the big industrials try to bottom," the "Mad Money" host said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy