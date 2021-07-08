All Signs Points to Glass Arrow Coffee, Coming Soon to East Colfax
For Jeff "JJ" Bebout, all signs pointed toward going into coffee full-time. Literally. If you’ve driven down East Colfax Avenue, you’ve probably seen that big, old-timey sign beckoning you to the Brandin’ Iron — once a motor lodge, then a motel and most recently converted into apartments. Erected in the 1950s, the sign originally glowed ruby red, with the capital “B” flashing to catch the attention of weary travelers needing a place to stay.www.westword.com
Comments / 0