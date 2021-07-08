This Game-Changing Spice Rack Is the Organizing Solution I Wish I Discovered Sooner — Here’s Why
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I moved into my own apartment, I naturally gravitated toward the tiniest cupboard for all of my seasoning jars, because spices and herbs are often stored in small kitchen cabinets. However, when your entire kitchen is small in itself, you have to be smarter about how to utilize the space you have. I pondered: What would happen if I cleared out the spice cabinet and found a new way to organize the jars? Would my space situation be better or worse if I kept them outside of the cupboard? Using the YouCopia SpiceStack, I put those questions to the test.www.apartmenttherapy.com
