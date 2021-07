Famous Birthdays has been cataloguing and ranking internet personalities for nine years and boasts tens of millions of monthly users. Primarily financed by ads on its site, the 40-person company (including freelancers) is now turning its data into dollars by opening its beta subscription service for a wider launch this week. For an undisclosed fee, users can pay to see an online entertainer's historical rank data on Famous Birthdays as well as lists of whose interest on the site is accelerating.