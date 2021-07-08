A two-vehicle crash injured 1 person on Road 44 and Island Drive (Madera, CA)

On Wednesday night, one person received injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Road 44 and Island Drive.

The incident took place at around 9:12 p.m. on Road 44 and Island Drive. According to the officials, the crash involved a blue car and a motorcycle. The force of the crash ejected the two motorcycle riders from the bike.

On arrival, medics transported one person from the motorcycle to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. The other motorcyclist and the vehicle driver remain uninjured. As of now, CHP has not confirmed if anyone will be charged due to the collision. Officials have not confirmed whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident.

An investigation is underway at this time.

