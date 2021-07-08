Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash injured 1 person on Road 44 and Island Drive (Madera, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVJm1_0arAxLM400
A two-vehicle crash injured 1 person on Road 44 and Island Drive (Madera, CA)

On Wednesday night, one person received injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Road 44 and Island Drive.

The incident took place at around 9:12 p.m. on Road 44 and Island Drive. According to the officials, the crash involved a blue car and a motorcycle. The force of the crash ejected the two motorcycle riders from the bike.

On arrival, medics transported one person from the motorcycle to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. The other motorcyclist and the vehicle driver remain uninjured. As of now, CHP has not confirmed if anyone will be charged due to the collision. Officials have not confirmed whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident.

An investigation is underway at this time.

July 8, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area. We currently report in Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#California Accident News#Nationwide Report#Valiant Advocates
Related
Pasco, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Eli Barajas-Diaz dead in a single-vehicle rollover accident (Pasco, WA)

A single-vehicle rollover accident claimed life of 18-year-old Eli Barajas-Diaz on I-182. The fatal incident took place on Eastbound Interstate 182 at the Road 68 exit. According to the reports, the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve and rolled the vehicle. Eli Barajas-Diaz was ejected from his car as he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Yakima, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

16-year-old girl injured after a semi-truck hit her car on I-82 in Yakima (Yakima, WA)

On Monday, a two-vehicle collision injured a 16-year-old girl, a resident of Selah, on I-82 in Yakima. According to the reports, a semi-truck driven by a 63-year-old man from British Columbia was traveling eastbound on I-82. A 16-year-old girl was also heading in the same direction in her MINI Cooper. The semi-truck driver was switching lanes irregularly and crashed into the girl’s 2005 MINI Cooper. The impact of the collision caused her car to left the roadway and rolled into the median.
Ridgefield, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A truck caught fire in the backup area of another crash near Ridgefield (Ridgefield, WA)

On Monday morning, traffic was snarled for miles on northbound I-5 due to two crashes near Ridgefield. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, AMR and Washington State Patrol actively responded to the crash scene at about 8:46 a.m. to a pickup truck and tractor-trailer collision. The accident had stopped northbound traffic in the area. The incident took place near Milepost 20 at the northbound I-5 bridge over the Lewis River. No one received injuries in the first accident, officers informed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy