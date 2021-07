Take a cold shower or ice bath for at least 3 minutes each day. This is one of my best life-hacks for regulating your nervous system. It takes almost no time to actually do and is an absolute game-changer. My 4-year-old loves to time me in the ice bath and has become my biggest cheerleader. In winter when it’s raining and I’m standing outside in a swimsuit and I do not want to get in she just stands there yelling “you can do it mommy, go on, do it mommy!!! GET IN!” over and over until I get in.