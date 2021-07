A stellar example of the French fashion House’s expert craftsmanship, the latest iteration of the iconic Dior Book Tote bag is the ultimate pre-fall piece. When Maria Grazia Chiuri introduced her pre-fall 2021 collection for Dior back in December last year, it was clear that quarantine had changed her outlook on life. Gone were the pared-back silhouettes in muted colour palettes we’ve become so accustomed to, and in their place we saw an ode to the pop culture of the ’70s, with playful prints and vibrant hues that gave us a new lease of life. Leading the pack? The latest iteration of the iconic Dior Book tote, which came reimagined in a chic beige Mizza Motif.