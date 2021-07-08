Cancel
Theater & Dance

2PM wear suits in 'Make It' dance practice video

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzEMx_0arAwGpo00

July 8 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band 2PM has released a dance practice video for its new single "Make It."

The K-pop group shared a video Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for its "Make It" music video.

The video shows the members of 2PM performing the "Make It" choreography in a studio. The members wear coordinating black suits and white shirts.

2PM released the official music video for "Make It" in June. The video shows the members fall for a woman amid an apocalypse.

"Make It" is the title track from 2PM's album Must, which was released with the "Make It" video in June. The album features nine other songs, including "On My Way," "Champagne" and "Two of Us."

2PM consists of Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung. The group made its debut in 2008.

Theater & DanceKTVB

BTS Gives Fans 'Permission to Dance' in New Music Video -- Watch!

BTS is giving their ARMY "Permission to Dance" with their catchy new single!. The K-pop supergroup released their new tune, along with a brand new music video showcasing their celebrated dance moves, flawless choreography and the stunning cinematography that has made their videos really shine. The fun, uplifting, catchy new...
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

DRIPPIN reveals dance practice video for latest single 'Free Pass'

On July 18 KST, the Woollim Entertainment rookie group dropped a dance practice video for their latest single "Free Pass." In the clip, the members are seen in a practice room, dressed down in comfortable yet trendy athletic looks as they give fans a closer look at the single's official stage choreography.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Stray Kids prepare for battle in trailer for 'Noeasy' album

July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is gearing up to release a new album. The K-pop group shared a movie trailer for the album, titled Noeasy, on Wednesday. In the "thunderous trailer," the members of Stray Kids prepare to battle a "sound monster," a monster that grows stronger by devouring the world's sounds.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS don't need 'Permission to Dance' in choreography practice video

BTS have dropped their dance practice video for "Permission to Dance". In the choreography video above, BTS go over the moves for their latest all-English track. "Permission to Dance" is a cheerful track with positive lyrics, and English musicians Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac participated in producing the track, marking BTS's second official collaboration with Ed Sheeran since "Make It Right".
Theater & Dancepapermag.com

Ariana and the Rose's 'Every Body' Is 'Dance Music Catharsis'

Nightlife is finally beginning to shine again — especially in New York City where the industry is life blood — and Ariana and the Rose wants to spotlight all the colorful personalities that are bringing everything back, post-lockdown. The synth-pop artist's new single, "Every Body," is an electric invitation to...
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

OMEGA X sleeps in new Pajama dance practice version

In celebration of 1 million views for their debut MV "VAMOS," OMEGA X released a pajama version of their Vamos dance practice. The video starts with all 11 members sleeping on 2 beds while Instrumental of Younger (a song from their debut album which was written by the members) as they slowly start to wake up.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

2PM drop 'Make It' choreography practice

2PM have dropped their choreography practice video for "Make It". In the dance practice video, 2PM go over the moves for their long-awaited track. "Make It", which was written and composed by member Wooyoung, is the title song of their 7th full-length album 'MUST', which comes almost 5 years after the release of their previous album 'Gentleman's Game' in September of 2016.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

AleXa drops a relay dance performance video for new single 'Xtra'

On July 12 KST, the solo artist unveiled the relay dance performance of her latest single "Xtra" through the YouTube channel of Mnet's digital studio M2. In the clip, AleXa is joined by four backup dancers, who join her in performing a fun modified single-file version of the song's original stage choreography.
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Doja Cat's Official Top 10 biggest songs

Doja Cat's rise to the top has been nothing short of stratospheric. Landing her first hit on the Official Chart and the very end of 2019 with Tyga collaboration Juicy, Doja has quickly become a staple on the charts and radio with her unique brand of rap-pop. View Doja's Official UK Chart history so far here.
Time Out Global

Doja Cat blasts off with her new album, 'Planet Her'

Singer and rapper Doja Cat has come a long way since her days as a cow, infiltrating pop radio with her silky retro-futuristic bangers and becoming a mainstay of summer festivals and YouTube. Today, she joins Tyler, The Creator and onetime collaborator Meagan Thee Stallion for a bid of summer domination with the release of her third studio album, Planet Her.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...

