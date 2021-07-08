Ebony Law opens office in downtown Pittsburgh

The Rolling Stones claim they "can't get no satisfaction," but Pittsburgh-area fans of the British rock band could be getting some themselves this fall. According to a release from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Rolling Stones will take to Heinz Field on October 4 for a live performance. It'll mark the third stadium stop of the 13 planned shows the band plans to perform starting on Sept. 26 in St. Louis as part of its No Filter tour.