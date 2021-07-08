Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Green River Star: It's time for Wyo to buck Gore from politics

By Green River Star
Star-Tribune
 15 days ago

Green River Star (July 1) -- Spies in Wyoming -- it has to be the ludicrous plot of a poorly-written novel, right?. No dear reader, it isn’t. Proving truth to be stranger than fiction, the New York Times broke news last week that a spy ring had operated in Wyoming and focused on gathering information about political operations in the state. These spies mostly focused on Wyoming Democrats, the Wyoming Investor Network and Better Wyoming, a left-leaning group seeking to change the conservative narrative in Wyoming’s politics, as well as moderate Republicans. The Times also reports they attempted to gather information about political operations in Colorado and Arizona.

trib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Green River, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#The New York Times#Wyoming Democrats#Better Wyoming#Republicans#The Wyoming Liberty Group#State#The Wyoming Legislature#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
TravelPosted by
The Associated Press

Asia Today: N Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.
Posted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy