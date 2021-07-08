Green River Star: It's time for Wyo to buck Gore from politics

Green River Star (July 1) -- Spies in Wyoming -- it has to be the ludicrous plot of a poorly-written novel, right?. No dear reader, it isn’t. Proving truth to be stranger than fiction, the New York Times broke news last week that a spy ring had operated in Wyoming and focused on gathering information about political operations in the state. These spies mostly focused on Wyoming Democrats, the Wyoming Investor Network and Better Wyoming, a left-leaning group seeking to change the conservative narrative in Wyoming’s politics, as well as moderate Republicans. The Times also reports they attempted to gather information about political operations in Colorado and Arizona.