Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'First Cow's' John Magaro Leads Ensemble Cast of Southern Thriller 'All the Names We Buried' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jamie Lang
seattlepi.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally planned to shoot in early 2020, before COVID-19 lockdowns made that an impossibility, director Thomas Torrey’s “All the Names We Buried” is pitching in the Proof of Concept section of the Frontieres Platform at the Cannes Marché du Film, looking to reignite the project’s pre-COVID buzz and recuperate lost financing. In a move likely to aid those goals, Torrey has shared with Variety that “First Cow” lead John Magaro, one of indie cinema’s hottest actors going today, will star in the film.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Magaro
Person
Casey Affleck
Person
Sam Rockwell
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Dale Dickey
Person
Jesse James
Person
Roger Deakins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Cow#All The Names#The Frontieres Platform#The Cannes March Du Film#Covid#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Japan
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Val Kilmer Forever: How the actor turned out to be a superhero in real life too

I thought Val Kilmer was a superhero from the first time I laid eyes on him. He was my first big-screen Batman, stirring some note of excitement in my soul that had remained untroubled by Adam West’s shark-repellent-bat-spray-wielding TV version. I was nine years old when Batman Forever arrived in cinemas, which was probably exactly the right age to be awed by its schlocky, larger-than-life charms. There was Tommy Lee Jones, seething as the terrifying Two-Face, Jim Carrey stealing scenes as the demented Riddler, and, at the heart of it all, there was Val himself, a superhero who looked like...
Boston, MAWBUR

Actor Val Kilmer Pieces Together Home Videos In Wistful Autobiographical Documentary

By far the strangest interview I ever conducted was with Val Kilmer. In 2005, he was in town to host the Boston Film Festival premiere of “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” an event I was later informed Kilmer could not be cajoled out of his hotel room to attend. That morning, however, the star was in high spirits and amusing himself to no end by making life as difficult as possible for the studio’s regional publicist, a bright and capable young woman who shortly thereafter left to pursue what I can only hope was a more rewarding line of work. She’d arranged a traditional press junket, in which Kilmer and the film’s writer-director Shane Black were shuffled back and forth between hotel rooms to speak to waiting journalists. Except when it came time to talk to me, Kilmer’s eyes bugged out and his face went ashen with mock terror. “No!” he shouted, and bolted from the room, sprinting down the hotel hallway.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Sundance Favorite 'Mass' Sets Fall Release, Ensemble Cast Goes Supporting for Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

The strikingly moving and sensationally acted “Mass,” with Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, is ready to take on the upcoming awards season. The Sundance Film Festival hit will be released exclusively in theaters on Oct. 8, 2021, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, all four actors will be campaigned in the supporting actor and supporting actress categories for the Oscars.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘John and the Hole’ Trailer Reveals Disturbing Story of Boy Holding His Family Hostage in a Literal Hole (EXCLUSIVE)

Pascual Sisto’s “John and the Hole” — a psychological portrait of a disaffected teenager — has had a circuitous road to the screen. The movie, Sisto’s feature debut, was selected for last year’s Cannes Film Festival, which was, of course, canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it premiered at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January, after which it was bought by IFC Films.
MoviesScreendaily

Raven Banner boards world sales on action thriller ‘Arisaka’ (exclusive)

Toronto’s Raven Banner has boarded worldwide sales to Filipino filmmaker Mikhail Red’s latest film, the thriller Arisaka. Maja Salvador stars in the story of a policewoman who, in order to escape her captors, must retrace the route of the Bataan Death March, when the Japanese Army force-marched tens of thousands of American and Filipino Second World War prisoners. Mon Confiado also stars.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Jackie Brown’ Icon Pam Grier Joins Cast of ‘Pet Sematary’ Prequel (EXCLUSIVE)

The prequel to Paramount’s 2019 horror film “Pet Sematary” has added “Jackie Brown” star Pam Grier to its call sheet. Grier joins a cast that includes Jackson White (“Mrs. Fletcher”), Forrest Goodluck (” The Revenant”), Jack Mulhern (“Mare of Easttown”), Natalie Alyn Lind (” The Goldbergs”) and Isabella Star LeBlanc. The upcoming “Pet Sematary” will serve as an origin story to the Stephen King novel about a family that discovers a rather disturbing graveyard in the woods behind their home. The movie, which still doesn’t have a title, begins shooting in August and will debut exclusively on Paramount Plus, the recently rebranded...
Charitiesseattlepi.com

Neon Supports COVID Relief Through 'The Year of the Everlasting Storm'

The anthology feature world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on July 14 as part of the Special Screening section, and will be released theatrically later this year. Neon Partners With Direct Relief for 'The Year of the Everlasting Storm'. News of the distributor’s donation comes as a number of...
TV & VideosNewsTimes

Netflix Promotes Kira Goldberg and Ori Marmur, Executives Will Lead New Team Developing Commercial Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix is implementing some important leadership changes as it works to create more broadly entertaining film projects. As part of that shift, executives Kira Goldberg and Ori Marmur have both been promoted and will head up a team tasked with developing and producing big-budget and four-quadrant films. Their team will be autonomous from the one led by Tendo Nagenda, who is also mandated with making commercial fare. Both Goldberg and Marmur previously reported to Nagenda. Under the new order, their teams are expected to continue to work closely together.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

'Zola' Director Janicza Bravo to Helm FX Pilot 'Kindred'

Based on the novel by Octavia E. Butler, “Kindred” follows Dana (Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of an independent future. She soon finds herself being pulled back and forth in time to an 1800s plantation to which her family is intimately linked. As an interracial romance weaves through her past and present, Dana struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘John Wick’ Prequel Event Series ‘The Continental’ Lands Albert Hughes as Lead Director (Exclusive)

The Lionsgate and Starz event series will detail the origin of the hotel for assassins. Director Albert Hughes has checked into The Continental. The filmmaker, who with his brother co-directed movies such as Menace II Society and The Book of Eli, has signed on to direct two episodes of Lionsgate and Starz’s three-installment event series based on the hit John Wick action movies that star Keanu Reeves.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

‘Jungle Cruise’ Producer Beau Flynn, New Line Team for Home Invasion Thriller ‘Prowl’ (Exclusive)

Beau Flynn, one of the producers behind Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise, is teaming up with New Line for a home invasion thriller. New Line has picked up Prowl, a pitch from writing duo Jake Emanuel and Willie Block, who will now write the script. Flynn will produce the project via his FlynnPictureCo., which has a long-term first-look deal with both New Line and Warner Bros.

Comments / 0

Community Policy