Maritime drug-trafficking case; 2 indicted, transferred to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Two men recently arrested in Puerto Rico have transferred to Milwaukee to face prosecution on maritime drug-trafficking charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that on August 25, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Herlin Hernandez-Trinidad, and on January 26, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Jose Crespo-Lorenzo. In both cases, the defendants were charged with a count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.www.fox6now.com
