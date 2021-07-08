Eat’n Park and Turner's create the ultimate Pittsburgh drink: Smiley Cookie Milk
Two well-known Pittsburgh companies, Eat’n Park and Turner Dairy, have teamed up for a sweet surprise with the launch of a new limited-time beverage: Smiley Cookie Milk. “We’re proud to expand our 30-year partnership with Turner Dairy Farms,” says Eat’n Park spokesperson Amanda Giacobbi in a press release. “Now, our iconic, Pittsburgh-based brands again have come together to create smiles for Pittsburghers of all ages.”www.pghcitypaper.com
