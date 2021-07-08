Tokyo Frogs: TCU Athletics will be well represented in the 2021 Olympic Games

Simone Biles, widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, has made a career of mastering skills that no other woman dares to try. In fact, she’s done this five times. She will likely perform three of the four skills that are named “The Biles” at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, as well as her new vault, the Yurchenko double pike, which will then become the fifth Biles. She has advanced the technical side of gymnastics in unprecedented ways, yet two of her skills are undervalued by the Code of Points.