“These numbers show the reason to get vaccinated." For the first time in months, COVID-19 trends in Massachusetts seem to be trending, if slightly, in the wrong direction. Infections and even hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have begun to increase since the Fourth of July weekend. And it turns out that those vaccinated against the disease aren’t completely immune, as state officials revealed that there have been thousands of breakthrough infections — and even dozens of deaths — among people who have gotten their shots since the rollout began.