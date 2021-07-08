Yankees’ spat with Nuveen and city delays parking deal

A deal to restructure $240 million of municipal bonds sold for underutilized parking garages at Yankee Stadium is on hold because of a dispute over parking spaces. New York last month delayed a Bronx Borough Board vote on a preliminary deal to resolve the long-running default after the Yankees sought to change key terms just days before the meeting, city officials said. The team wanted Nuveen, the majority holder of debt for the underused garages, to guarantee 5,500 parking spaces for events—a provision that wasn’t included in a term sheet signed by Nuveen, the Yankees and the city.