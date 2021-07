Orlando’s Lake Nona racked up 405 home sales in the first half of the year, putting the master-planned community on track to blow past 2020’s record 645 sales. However, Rob Adams, vice president of residential development for Lake Nona developer Tavistock, is doubtful the southeastern Orlando community will be able to double its sales figures after the second half of the year. House hunters across the community are locked into bidding wars, so demand isn’t the problem. The issue in Lake Nona is the lack of inventory.