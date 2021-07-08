Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Marvel's What If...? unveils its official trailer

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel Studios' first-ever animated series, promising a trip through the multiverse with unlimited possibilities, premieres Aug. 11 on Disney+.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Official Trailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki is the first MCU series to stick the landing thanks to an unconventional season finale

"Marvel's first two Disney+ shows had one thing in common: their endings weren't nearly as strong as their beginnings," says Brendan Morrow. "After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn't fully impress with their last episodes, there was some concern Marvel was running into a consistent endings problem with its streaming shows. WandaVision's finale was far less inventive than its earlier episodes, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's ending was undermined by a weak villain. But on Wednesday, the studio bucked this trend with Loki's finale, 'For All Time. Always.' The conclusion was mind-blowing in the way it revealed game-changing implications for the franchise, but it was all the more refreshing because it didn't culminate with the kind of massive, CGI-filled action spectacle we expect from Marvel." Morrow adds: "With WandaVision, the finale was a bit underwhelming in that it discarded the weirdness of the rest of the show in favor of a standard superhero fight. But after Loki got some spectacle out of the way in the season's penultimate episode, the ending turns into something more unique...All in all, for a series that made great use of long conversations about intriguing sci-fi concepts, it was appropriate for Loki's first season to end that way, too. No huge final action sequence arrives to distract from these themes, and instead, the episode's last moments are eerie in their restraint."
TV SeriesETOnline.com

Marvel's 'Loki' Officially Renewed for a Season 2

There's space on the Sacred Timeline for a second season of Loki. Without spoiling Wednesday's finale entirely, the series forwent a traditional teaser-y post-credits scene and instead confirmed the series is getting another season. Season 1, as we now know, ends with the God of Mischief's TVA case file being stamped with: "Loki will return in season 2."
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Marvel's ‘Blade’ Reboot Has Found Its Director

The upcoming reboot of Blade, which will be introducing the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has apparently brought Bassam Tariq on board the project to direct. Mahershala Ali, who is playing the hybrid vampire hunter in the movie, raved about the opportunity to return to a "darker" interpretation of the superhero horror. "It was really my participation in Luke Cage that sparked the idea, married with being so inspired by Wesley Snipes' work," said the actor of his interest in exploring that character and the accompanying themes. "I love that it's darker, that's all in terms of tone, he's a little bit darker than some of the other ones, and so that element was attractive to me."
TV Seriesthekingdominsider.com

Marvel’s “What If?” Series Is Coming to Disney+ In August!

A new series is coming to Disney+ and we couldn’t be more excited for this one. The Marvel animated series “What If?” will be released on August 11, with new episodes dropping on Disney Plus every Wednesday. According to Variety, “The animated series will rip the Marvel multiverse wide open,...
TV & VideosCollider

'Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki' Trailer Promises a Fun Behind-The-Scenes Look at Marvel Show

A trailer for a behind-the-scenes look of Loki, Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki ​​​​​, has just been revealed by Marvel. Loki takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. Loki is produced by Marvel Studios and was created by Michael Waldron, who is the head writer. Kate Herron is the director for the first season.
TV Series1069morefm.com

Disney + releases trailer for Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ featuring final appearance from Chadwick Boseman

Disney+ shared a trailer for the animated anthology series What If…? which features Marvel universe characters Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Killmonger, Tony Stark, Thor, Doctor Strange and others, teasing “infinite possibilities” in the Marvel universe. What If…? is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, and explores what would happen if major moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe happened differently. Disney+ also revealed on Instagram a poster for the show.
TV & Videoslrmonline.com

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Trailer Showcases Peggy Carter, T’Challa, and Killmonger

What If…? For my friends and me, it is usually the beginning of a long back and forth conversation at the bar about our favorite pop culture icons. Leading to some agreements but mostly debates about our different ideas. Just in the Marvel Universe alone, there are so many cases of What If…? That you can spend seemingly a lifetime putting together different scenarios for all the amazing characters and storylines.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Could Marvel’s Disney+ Series Be The Disruptive Cause Of The ‘Black Widow’ Box Office Woes? [The Playlist Podcast]

Marvel Studios is doomed! Movie theaters are going to disappear! The sky is falling! Okay, that’s just hyperbole. But if you look at the last week of box office news, starting with the surprising financial decline of “Black Widow” and the incredibly harsh words from the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), there is some concern that maybe folks aren’t flocking back to cinemas as fast as we hoped. But who is to blame? As usual, it’s a complicated question with no easy answers.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deseret News

Marvel’s upcoming ‘What If...?’ series will change the MCU

“Loki” star Tom Hiddleston has revealed that the upcoming Marvel animated series “What If...?” will impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What did Tom Hiddleston say about ‘What If...?’ and the MCU?. Hiddleston recently appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about the “Loki” season finale. During...
TV SeriesPosted by
MIX 108

What ‘Loki’s Ending Means For Marvel’s Future

The following post contains SPOILERS for the finale of Loki. For once, Marvel fans’ theories were right! As many had speculated all season (including us, starting with our very first Loki Easter egg article), the Big Bad behind the Time Variance Authority turned out to be Kang — or at least a variant of Kang known as “He Who Remains.” Played by Jonathan Majors, he explains the reason he created the TVA, and then begs Loki and Sylvie to either kill him or take his place as the protectors of the Sacred Timeline.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

The Trial of Magneto trailer released by Marvel

The Master of Magnetism is charged with the murder of the Scarlet Witch in August as Marvel launches its new limited series X-Men: The Trial of Magneto by writer Leah Williams (X Factor) and artist Lucas Werneck; Watch the official trailer for the new series below…. When did Magneto ever...
Comicsepicstream.com

Loki: Concept Art Confirms Deleted Scene Featuring Popular Guardians Member

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel Studios' Loki introduced us to the wild concept of the Time Variance Authority and "variants", alternate versions of our beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe characters that have been wreaking havoc in the sacred timeline. As early as the first episode, there have been persistent theories that a popular MCU character, Peggy Carter was spotted in the TVA around the time Loki was taken captive by the mysterious organization's agents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy