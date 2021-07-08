HBO renews Pause with Sam Jay for Season 2
In announcing the renewal of Sam Jay's late-night series, HBO's Nina Rosenstein called Pause "a completely unique format, it’s the perfect platform for Sam’s keen social observations, her unfiltered, comedic point of view, and most of all, her insightful conversation and openness to different perspectives." Jay added: "I can’t express how excited I am to bring you all a second season of Pause. We learned so much during the first season and hope to take those lessons into this new chapter and deliver something even better. There are so many topics to explore and so much growth to be had. I can’t wait to dig in with the team and get to work! See y’all mofos soon!"www.primetimer.com
