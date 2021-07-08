Cancel
Italy enters Euro 2020 final with historical edge over England

By Steve Douglas
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON — Pirlo’s “Panenka.” Schillaci’s Golden Boot clincher. Another emotional goal celebration from Marco Tardelli. The major-tournament rivalry — if it can be called that — between Italy and England has been marked by a few stand-out moments, and they all belong to the Italians. In four meetings at either...

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
