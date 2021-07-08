Cancel
Raffi’s Pal Lindsay Munroe’s New Album ‘Frogs and Birds’ Is Straight-Up Great

By Rebecca Jane Stokes
If you’re a toddler parent you know what it’s like to listen to the same songs over and over (and over and over) again. Little ones have strong opinions when it comes to their bops of choice. But that doesn’t have to mean a life of Baby Shark on an endless loop! While the more jaded folk out there might find it hard to believe, music for toddlers can also just be straight-up good music. Lindsay Munroe is proof of just that.

Raffi's label, Troubadour Music, announces the upcoming release of Frogs and Birds by the award-winning Lindsay Munroe. Lindsay is joined on many of the songs by Raffi, who also produced the album. Emanating encouragement, understanding, and authentic respect for children of all abilities, these 14 buoyant tunes shine with gentle...
