NVIDIA’s Cambridge-1, Their EPYC New Supercomputer

AMD recently introduced its FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling technology. This comes on the heels of the release of its RDNA 2 GPU architecture. AMD added support for ray tracing in RDNA 2, but one of the side effects of the ray tracing is a significant slowdown in pixel processing (I’ve seen up to four times slower with ray tracing enabled). With FSR, AMD introduced a better spatial image upscaler. Spatial image processing techniques use neighboring pixels from the original rendering to estimate the interpolated pixels for the higher resolution image sent to the display, it does not use motion vectors or data from previous frames. In addition to using this technique to compensate for ray tracing slowdowns, it can also be used to enhance the image quality and improve framerates for slower graphics cards. Technology like this that can extend the life of a GPU is especially important during GPU shortages. It’s also helpful to increase framerates when running ray-tracing graphics.