DiamondDawgs shut out by Dutchmen
ALTAMONT – The Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs were shut out for the first time in almost two years Wednesday when they were beaten 5-0 by the Albany Dutchmen at Keenholts Park. Mitch Murrell from the University of Mississippi combined with two Albany relievers on the four-hitter. Murrell limited the DiamondDawgs (12-14) to a fourth-inning single by Rider University’s Jake Barbiere’s through five while fanning five batters and walking one.www.timestelegram.com
