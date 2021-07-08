Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

You Totally Missed Gossip Girl's Obscure Reference To The OG Show

Elite Daily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans knew Gossip Girl’s return after nine years away was going to be a drama-filled hour. Even with a new cast and a new generation of ultra-rich socialite kids at Constance/St. Jude’s, the past always finds a way to come calling in the form of a new tell-all blog — or, in this case, a new tell-all Insta. (Yes, they’re doing it for the ‘gram in 2021.) But even though fans thought they knew what to expect, the new series brings at least one massive twist to the game, revealing things about the past and the future that fans weren’t ready for. But at least one old character was ready! So, who is Rebecca on Gossip Girl, and why the heck doesn’t anyone remember her?

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Anew#Constance St#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
Indiana StateElite Daily

There's A New Girl In Town On Never Have I Ever & She's Cool AF

Netflix’s acclaimed teen comedy Never Have I Ever is finally back for Season 2, and with it comes some exciting new faces. As protagonist Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues navigating the intense highs and lows of high school, the arrival of a brand-new student makes her question everything. So, as you dive into Season 2, you may be wondering: Who plays Aneesa in Never Have I Ever? Here’s what to know about Megan Suri and her character.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Dress Like Your Favorite ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Character

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Long before HBO Max’s reboot of Gossip Girl made its debut this week, fashionable fans had already enjoyed a taste of the wardrobes of Manhattan’s fictional elite. Teaser photos and street style images of the show’s Gen Z stars gave a peek at what to expect from costume designer Eric Daman, who is reprising his role from the original series.
TV SeriesBattalion Texas AM

HBO’s Gossip Girl Reboot has promising season premiere

The first episode of the Gossip Girl reboot was released on Thursday, July 8 on HBO Max to much fanfare from the original show’s audience. While the reboot focuses on a different cast of characters in the modern day, it does an excellent job balancing the original storyline. The progression of the first episode has characters rediscovering and reigniting the spite of the original Gossip Girl blog, now on the modern day Instagram platform.
TV & VideosPosted by
Glamour

Savannah Lee Smith on Playing Gossip Girl’s New HBIC

When the O.G. Gossip Girl premiered in 2007, the cast became instant stars. Every signature of a hit was there—a buzzy Rolling Stone cover, paparazzi snaps from set, a controversy or two or three, and countless tabloid headlines speculating which actors were dating in real life. Even today, well after they've moved on with other projects, stars Blake Lively and Penn Badgley are asked about the characters they played over a decade ago.
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

You Might Have to Be Gossip Girl to Make the Rebecca Sherman Connection in the Reboot

The first episode of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, which premiered on July 8, wasted no time in giving diehard fans of the original series what they wanted: plenty of Easter eggs. While some are more obvious, like Kate Keller's Serena van der Woodsen-inspired ensemble and a Nate Archibald name drop, others require the sleuthing skills of Gossip Girl herself to uncover. When the faculty members of Constance Billard are trying to figure out how to get their students to respect them, a teacher named Rebecca introduces them to the original Gossip Girl site.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'Gossip Girl': OG Characters Returning for HBO Max Series

Mild spoiler alert! This story references some details in the premiere episode of HBO Max's Gossip Girl update. Spotted: Several familiar faces popping into the new Gossip Girl series!. With the update in full swing on HBO Max, speculation has swirled around the possibilities of an original cast member (or...
New York City, NYPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Story Behind Gossip Girl’s Epic Christopher John Rogers Show

A hush falls over the cavernous space of the Park Avenue Armory as a crowd of fashionistas sits in bleachers, ready to watch the latest show from New York’s most exciting young designer, Christopher John Rogers. An enormous satin curtain falls and the lights go up on a theatrical set resembling the interior of a luxuriously minimalist apartment building, from which models descend to the thundering soundtrack of Rosalía’s “A Palé.” In the front row sit luminaries from the world of fashion and culture in New York, including The Cut’s Lindsay Peoples Wagner, stylist Mel Ottenberg, and curator Antwaun Sargent.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Gossip Girl’ 1×02: “She’s Having A Maybe”

We have to admit that we’ve thought about Gossip Girl every single day. So many thoughts, speculations, and so much excitement over the show. The second episode drops tomorrow, entitled, “She’s Having A Maybe.”. The synopsis, “As Zoya (Whitney Peak) cautiously explores a new romantic interest, Max (Thomas Doherty) tears...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Gossip Girl Becomes HBO Max's Biggest Launch to Date

HBO Max has announced the reboot became the streamer's most-watched original series over its first weekend of availability. The news means the update of the 2007-12 CW drama beat out shows like The Flight Attendant, Raised By Wolves, and Love Life. According to Samba TV, Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1...
TV SeriesBrit + Co

Everything You Need To Know About The New Faces of 'Gossip Girl'

When HBO Max announced that they were going to be dropping a reboot of the original Gossip Girl, which aired on the CW from 2007-2012, we got very, very excited. From fashion inspired by the original show to Blair Waldorf-approved home decor, we really do love our Upper East Siders. Since the new series means a new slew of characters, here's your go-to guide to the ruling class, outsiders, and faculty who now grace the halls of Constance Billard. (Mild spoilers ahead!)

Comments / 0

Community Policy