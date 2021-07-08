You Totally Missed Gossip Girl's Obscure Reference To The OG Show

Fans knew Gossip Girl’s return after nine years away was going to be a drama-filled hour. Even with a new cast and a new generation of ultra-rich socialite kids at Constance/St. Jude’s, the past always finds a way to come calling in the form of a new tell-all blog — or, in this case, a new tell-all Insta. (Yes, they’re doing it for the ‘gram in 2021.) But even though fans thought they knew what to expect, the new series brings at least one massive twist to the game, revealing things about the past and the future that fans weren’t ready for. But at least one old character was ready! So, who is Rebecca on Gossip Girl, and why the heck doesn’t anyone remember her?