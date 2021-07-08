North Iowa Recreational Spot Now Open Daily, Hours Still Limited

After a second trial run over the July Fourth weekend, officials are opening a popular recreational spot in Worth County on a daily basis, but hours are still limited. Kuennen Quarry, located in the Kuennen Quarry Wildlife Area about 20 miles north of Mason City, was closed off to public access by the Worth County Conservation Board and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office after an incident involving underaged drinking the night of June 10th. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said it was the latest in a series of unsavory activities at the quarry since June 1st. During that 10-day period, sheriff’s deputies and conservation officers investigated cases of vandalism, fights in progress, narcotics sales, brandishing of firearms, assaults, littering, and alcohol violations.