McGregor vs. Poirier: UFC 178 and UFC 257 Revisited

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday, fight fans are gearing up for what could possibly be the most exciting MMA event of the year. At UFC 264, Conor “The Notorious” McGregor and Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier are facing off in their much-hyped trilogy bout in Las Vegas. This is a pay-per-view show, meaning you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ (and grab the UFC 264 PPV bundle deal and save $40 if you’re a new subscriber), and in the run-up to the fight, now’s the perfect time to revisit the two fighters’ first encounters at UFC 178 and UFC 257. You can check them out below.

