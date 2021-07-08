Too little has been done to free my brother from the Taliban — and I hope it’s not too late

My brother has been a hostage of the Taliban’s Haqqani network since Jan. 31, 2020 — but you may never have heard his name. Mark Frerichs, who is from the Chicago suburb of Lombard, has been a civil engineer living in Afghanistan for the past decade. When I spoke with him a couple days before he was kidnapped in Kabul, Afghanistan, he told me with pride about having worked on a municipal water project. He has always been good with his hands and wanted to do something to rebuild a country that had seen decades of destruction.