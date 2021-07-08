Two Children Among The Dead in Algona Death Investigation
The victims, which includes two boys, have been identified in a homicide/suicide Monday night in north Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Algona Police were called to 418 South Harlan Street in Algona shortly before 8 p.m. to investigate a possible homicide. Upon arrival, officers met with the 911 caller who had discovered the bodies of six-year-old Logan and three-year-old Seth Phelon. Also found deceased was 32-year-old Christopher Phelon, the father of the two boys.kchanews.com
